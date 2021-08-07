Stuart E. Stephany passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Stuart is survived by his beloved wife, Lois (née Dilger) of 60 years, and three children Lisa (Marv) Jerstad, David Stephany, and Carol Stephany. Proud grandfather of Jason (Jessica) Stephany, Jordan Stephany, and Daria Stephany. Along with his immediate family, he is survived by a stepgrandaughter, Shannon (Troy) Johnson; stepgreat grandchildren, Matthew (Brittniann) Johnson, Kaitlin Johnson and Nicholas Johnson; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Bennett. He also is survived by his cousin, Gladys Heim; sister-in-law, Arlene Renn; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Stephany was born in Louisville, in 1932, to the late Edward and Louise (Volk) Stephany. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Stephany and Ruth (Alex) Benovitz.
Stuart spent 43 years in the railroad industry working at the L&N, Illinois Central, and P&L. Stuart served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force and was a member of the U.S. Air Force Band and Paducah Jazz Band.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home. Entombment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
