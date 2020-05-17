Stu E. Broady, 46, Paducah, DIED Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of First Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and was employed by the City of Paducah in the maintenance department.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jisiah Everitt Mushun Broady; his parents, Scott Henry Stewart and Violet Marie Jackson Broady, and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Alesha Shuntegis George-Broady of Paducah; two sons, Ja’Vonte D. Montgomery and Ta’ Keylenn M. Broady; two daughters, Armoni F. Broady and India O. Broady, all of Paducah; two grandchildren; two sisters, Tonia Askew of Paducah, and Dawn McKellery of Louisville; one brother, Chavez Stewart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with the Kentucky Funeral Homes set forth by the Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association services will be private.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
