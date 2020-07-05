Steven Scott Childress, 55, of Smithland passed away at 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Jackson, Kentucky.
Mr. Childress was a truck driver for Love’s Travel Stop and a member of Metal Madness Gun Range Club.
He is survived by his wife, Rachael Childress of Smithland; two sons, Dustin Childress of Benton and Nathaniel Childress of Smithland; mother, Sue (Ellis) Childress of Michigan; one sister, Vickie Rease of Florida; two brothers, Todd Childress of Indiana and Greg Childress of Indiana; grandson, Avery Childress; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Childress.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy or a memorial candle lighting may be placed online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
