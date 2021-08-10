ARLINGTON — Steven Ray McChristian, 73, of Arlington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his residence.
Steve was born in Cairo, Illinois, on Oct. 30, 1947, to the late James and Frances Burgess McChristian. He was a member and recent music leader at Hopewell Baptist Church in Arlington. He was also a Mason with the Bardwell Masonic Lodge #499. Steve served three terms as sheriff of Carlisle County from 1999 until his retirement in 2011. Before his law enforcement career, was an over-the-road trucker for 28 years. Steve was a cowboy at heart and often felt he was born in the wrong period of American history. He loved horses and was an active member of the Arlington Riding Club. Steve enjoyed being outdoors, especially taking care of his yard.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Caldwell (Devon) of West Paducah; two brothers, Mike McChristian (Kay) of Arlington and Bob McChristian (Kim) of Lone Oak; two stepdaughters, Johnna Martin (Davey) of Arlington and Janet Nicholas of Clinton; two stepsons, Tommy Clark (Donna) of Cunningham and Mark Dowdy of Clinton; two sister-in-laws, Nancy Black (Larry) of Bardwell and Freda Duncan of Arlington; five grandchildren, Kennedy Caldwell, Karly Caldwell, Allannah Martin, Easton Martin and Cellicia Clark; two nephews, Joe Michael McChristian and Steven Dowdy; two nieces, Monica Muscovalley and Mikaela McChristian; and his special friends and family, Lilly Carol Morefield, Nancey Dodge, Kaye, and Jakie Mix, Dustin Burgess and Cathy Beane.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Pearson McChristian, and his parents.
Funeral services for Steve will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Bro. Rick Miller and Rick Yarbrough officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Visitation with Masonic Rites will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Steve McChristian to the Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch, 233 Sheriff’s Ranch Rd., Gilbertsville, KY 42086. Or you may send the family a card or note sharing a special memory or thoughts of Steve during these difficult times.
