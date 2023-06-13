GILBERTSVILLE — Steven Lin Chambers, 66, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
Steve was born on Nov. 9, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio, to Buddy and Patricia Ann Overby Chambers. He enjoyed his time with friends on Kentucky Lake out on his boat and driving his Corvette. He liked going to car shows. He made it a priority to help friends and family, never failing to go above and beyond.
He worked as a chemical engineer at USEC for 40 years.
Steve is survived by one son, Maxwell Chambers of Louisville; his mother, Patricia Ann Overby Chambers; one sister, Julia Hunt (Michael) of Paducah; two brothers, Mark Chambers (Joni) of Paducah and Joe Pat Chambers (Erika) of Lone Oak.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Chambers.
A brief and informal gathering at Kentucky Lake will be held to honor his memory at a later date.
Steve was a big contributor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the family has requested donations to St. Jude’s in lieu of flowers.
