Dr. Steven H. Jones, 79, of Mayfield, died at 7:08 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was of the Muslim faith. He was a former professor at Murray State University for 35 years, and served as chairman of the Department of Sociology/Anthropology.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Jones and Mayme Lynn Deberry Jones, and one brother.
He is survived by his spouse, Benetta Jones of Mayfield; four daughters, Barbara Harris of Michigan, Jessalyn Jones of Dallas, Texas, Nicole Jones of Mayfield, and Stephanie Jones of Louisville; and seven grandchildren.
Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, from at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home in Paducah.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Oak Rest Cemetery in Mayfield with Rev. Gloria Lasco officiating.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.