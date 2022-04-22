BENTON — Steven P. Hopkins, 72 of Benton, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.
He was a member of Vaughns Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian.
He is survived by his sons, Justin Hopkins of Paducah, Alex Hopkins of Benton; daughter, Terri Franklin of Calvert City; brothers, Ed Hopkins of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Ron Hopkins of Collinsville, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by wife, Stella Elaine (Whitear) Hopkins. His parents were Stephen and Mildred (Luntsford) Hopkins.
A Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Wendall Ordway and Rev. Jewell Barrett officiating. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday.
Interment will follow in Fooks Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call 4 — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, and 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: The Gideons International, Marshall Co. Camp P.O. Box 206, Benton, KY 42025.
