Steven Lynn Harned, 67, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Arrangements were incomplete at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.

Service information

Jan 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 28, 2023
3:00PM
Tighlman Civil War Museum
631 Kentucky Ave
Paducah, KY 42001
Jan 28
Visitation
Saturday, January 28, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Tighlman Civil War Museum
631 Kentucky Ave
Paducah, KY 42001
