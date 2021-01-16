Steven Eugene Hall, 65, of Reidland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.
Steven was retired from the parts department Whayne Supply and was a proud United States Marine Veteran. He enjoyed watching movies, NASCAR, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his two daughters, Stacey (Todd) Bunch of Lexington and Chrissy (Dale) Hicks of Sharpe; one brother, Michael Hall of Reidland; one sister, Karen (Tony) Caruthers of Gilbertsville; two grandsons, Griffen and Garrett Hicks both of Sharpe; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Eugene Hall and Wanda Rae Campbell Hall; one brother, Ronald Hall; and one sister, Victoria Hall.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Brook Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Justin Mason officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.