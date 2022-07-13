ARLINGTON — Steven Dale Morris, 73, of Arlington, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Steve was born in Fulton, on Oct. 21, 1948, to the late Joe and Elsie Stewart Morris. He was of the Christian faith. Steve was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served honorably in Vietnam. He worked for over 33 years with the Goodyear Tire Company and also raised Corriente and Longhorn cattle. Steve also had a passion for training and riding Quarter Horses.
Steve is survived by his son, John Morris of Arlington; a sister, Carol (Terry) Little of Paducah; brother, Joe S. (Lynda) Morris of Cunningham; three grandchildren, Leighton Raine Thorpe, Baylee Thorpe and Bodie Shaw Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda DeWeese Morris; a daughter, Jessica Shea Thorpe; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 15, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Ricky Yarbrough officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Clinton.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Memory of Steve D. Morris to the American Cancer Society: PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
