Steven Aris
Jackson (Pops), 66,
of Paducah, passed
away Tuesday, Sept.
7, 2021, at his home
of COVID-19.
He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Gladys Jackson; wife,
Tina Jackson; and
a sister, Brenda
McFall.
He is survived by two sisters, Beverly McWilliams and
Dana Huddleston;
and several other
nieces and nephews.
No services are schedule at this time.
