BENTON — Steven A. Campbell, 49, of Benton, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved riding in Soldier Creek and spending time with his family. He attended Vanzora Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Sheryl (Reed) Campbell of Benton; son, Joseph Goforth (Belou) of Benton; daughters, Ashley McRoberts (Johnny Merckley) of Hickory, Mackenzie Campbell (Jackson Reed) of Tiline, and Willow Campbell of Benton; brothers, Ricky Campbell of Smithland, Roger Campbell (Tina) of Tiline, Neal Campbell (Belinda) of Grand Rivers, Kenny Campbell (Christy) of Smithland, Davie Campbell of La Grange, sister, Cathy Smith (Rick) of Richmond, grandchildren, Bennett Reed, Sterling Goforth, Audrey McRoberts, Hannah McRoberts, Bryce Campbell, Jayce Campbell; several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Anna (Koon) Campbell; and brother, Jimmy Campbell.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Fred Lawrence officiating.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.