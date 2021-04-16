Steve Mitchell, 67, passed away on April 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. In his life, Steve was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Mitchell; his son, Travis Mitchell; his two sisters, Faye Maxfield and Kim Burnett; one brother, Danny Mitchell; several nieces and nephews; and his constant companion poodle, Levi.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Mitchell, and his mother, Dorothy Mayhugh.
Visitation will be held for Steve Mitchell on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service being held at 1 p.m. Todd Hawkins will be officiating the service.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the McCracken County Humane Society at 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
