BURKLEY — Steve Marshall Walker, 65, of Burkley, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Steve was born on Feb. 27, 1955, at former Clinton-Hickman County Hospital to his parents, Fred Marshall Walker and Sue Dycus Ledbetter. He graduated from Carlisle County High School as a part of the Class of ’73. After graduation, Steve volunteered for military service in 1974 and was honorably discharged after four years of service with the United States Army as a part of the 101st Airborne. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and truly enjoyed his time serving his country. Steve always mentioned to family that he wished he would have made a career with the Military. Steve was a member of Burkley Baptist Church. He worked for General Tire where he retired after 25 years of service. Steve is remembered as being a kind-hearted soul who never met a stranger.
Steve is survived by his wife, Belinda Walker of Paducah; mother, Sue Dycus Ledbetter of Burkley; a son, David Walker of Dublin; a daughter, Shawna Dowdy (Kevin) of Burkley; five grandchildren, Clay Walker, Rosa Walker, Aliyah Dowdy, Autumn Dowdy and Kevin Dowdy, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Bronson Shy and Isabella Walker; and several aunts, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Marshall Walker.
Funeral Services for Steve Walker will be held at 2 p.m.. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with Rick Yarbrough officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
