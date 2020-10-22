MELBER — Steve L. Halstead, 62, of Melber, passed away to his eternal home at 6:43 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Steve was an active member of New Concord Baptist Church in Melber. He was retired from the former Continental General Tire Company of Mayfield. Some of Steve’s favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and riding his Harley-Davidson. He loved to spend time with family and friends and to spoil his five grandsons and one granddaughter. Steve was well-liked by everyone he met and he would always help someone in need.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Judy Denham Halstead; one daughter, Gina Black and husband, Eric of Kennesaw, Georgia; one son, Mickey Halstead and wife, Jill of Melber; one brother, Bruce (Melissa) Halstead of Melber; six grandchildren, Dylan Black, Logan Black, Samuel Black, Cody Halstead, Tyler Halstead and Emma Halstead.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating, Burial will follow at the New Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Melber. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude children’s Research Hospital, 501 St .Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
