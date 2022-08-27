PRINCETON — Steve Fabris, 54, of Princeton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Caldwell Medical Center.
Steve was born on April 3, 1968, in Warner Robins, Georgia, to his late father, John Sydney Fabris and mother, Louis Annie Ayers Fabris of Danielsville, Georgia. Steve enjoyed fishing and traveling to the Smoky Mountains. He liked old Volkswagen Bugs, Boston Terriers and riding motorcycles. Steve was a Georgia Bulldogs fan and was a member of Graham Masonic Lodge 208 in Scottsville.
Steve is survived by his mother, Louis Annie Ayers Fabris of Danielsville, Georgia; two sons, Zachary Fabris and Spenser Fabris, both of Guyton, Georgia; one sister, Sondra Fountain of Danielsville, Georgia; and best friend, Charles Casto of Eddyville.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
Masonic Rites will be held at noon with funeral services following at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Steve Fabris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.