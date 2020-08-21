SALEM — Steve Allen Long, 67, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Steve was born on October 5, 1952, to the late Herbert and late JoAnn (Young) Long in Evansville, Indiana. He was a coal miner.
He is survived by his daughters, Brandi Lindberg (Jesse) of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Suann Witte (John) of Paducah, and Sarah Tinsley (Brandon) of Marion; son, Steven Long of Clay City, Illinois; three brothers, Wayne Long (Lori) of Ledbetter, Ronald Long of Marion, and Robert Long of Burna; two sisters, Janice (Mike) Johnston of Hopkinsville, and Teresa (Scott) Kayse of Marion; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Little Dog.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley “Steamer” Long, and his parents.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit from noon until the funeral hour on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
