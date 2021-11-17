Stephen Dale “Steve” “Pooh Bear” Willett, 69, of Benton, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator for the IUOE Local #181.
Surviving are his children, Joseph Willett, of Benton, Dakota Tucker, of Cunningham, Stephanie Willett, of Granite City, Illinois; brother, Glen Willett, of Gilbertsville; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were John Lindle and Aurora Francis (Armstrong) Willett.
No public services are scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
