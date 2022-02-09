Stephen Sachs, 54, of Paducah, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a dock worker and of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Sachs; his parents, Mark and Sherri Sachs; one brother, Kevin Sachs; and several nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
