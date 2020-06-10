BENTON — Stephen W. Poole, 87, of Benton, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation.
He was a retired chemical operator for BF Goodrich and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict. He was a deacon at Hardin Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda (Young) Poole of Benton; a daughter, Leslie Prater of Benton; a brother, Isaac Poole of Benton; and three grandchildren, Hayley and Hope Treider, and Ashton Young.
He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen J. Poole; and two sisters. His parents were Stephen and Eula (Black) Poole.
Private graveside services will be held in Marshall County Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Hardin Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 35, Hardin, KY 42048.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
