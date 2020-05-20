WICKLIFFE — Stephen M. Patterson, 60, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Patterson attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was employed as a cook at several different restaurants over the past several years.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy Brown of Wickliffe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosco and Ruth Ann Lindsey Patterson.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
There will be no services at this time.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
