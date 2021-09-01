MURRAY — Dr. Stephen E. Horwood, 80, of Murray, died at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
He retired from Murray State University after 33 years of teaching and was residential head of Clark College for 13 years. He attended First Christian Church.
His parents were George Horwood and Blanche Willison Horwood.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Thomas; sons, Colin Thomas Horwood of Murray and Graham Horwood of Washington, D.C.; and one granddaughter; two brothers, Jeff Horwood and Vic Horwood both of Devon, England.
A celebration of life with a British tea will be held on his birthday from 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the community room of the First Christian Church in Murray to share memories and stories.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.