Stephanie Riley, lifelong resident of Paducah, passed away at the age of 46 on July 30, 2021, with her family at her bedside after a courageous and hard-fought battle with colon cancer.
Stephanie was born March 25, 1975, in McCracken County graduating high school from Reidland in 1993. She received a degree as a Health Unit Coordinator in 1997 from WKCTC. Over the course of her career, she was employed at Lourdes Hospital and Four Rivers Behavioral Health prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom.
Stephanie was a devoted mother who always put the care of her children first. She was selfless, finding great joy from the happiness of her children, family, friends, and others.
It was evident that she had a special relationship with each of her children as well as a special bond with her mother. Stephanie found true love and happiness when she met her husband, Brian, seven years ago. Stephanie’s smile shined a bit brighter with Brian by her side as he helped bring out more confidence, joy, and excitement from her that she used to keep reserved to few. Those who know Stephanie knew a woman with the biggest heart for others and special sense of humor. She was an amazing cook, and always looked forward to providing meals just because she cared.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Brian Riley; children, Logan Teague, Cameron Honey, Austin and Morgan Tubbs; stepchildren, Lyndsee Riley and Kayla Springfield; mother and stepfather, Genia and Cayce King; father and stepmother, Steve and Jane Teague; siblings, Sally Teague, Cheyenna and Schaeffin King; step-grandchildren, Branson Gruben and Khloe Bledsoe, Reina, Teonna, and Leland Springfield; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Noble and Lilbon Ramage; and paternal grandparents, Jesse and Mary Teague.
Family and friend are invited to a Celebration of Life service scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Reidland Baptist Church officiated by Rob Ison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Health Hospice of Paducah, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42002.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
