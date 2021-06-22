KIRBYTON — Jane Stephanie Dunn, 62, of Kirbyton, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence.
Stephanie was of the Catholic faith, was a mail carrier for over 30 years and was the former co-owner along with her mother of Me & Maw’s restaurant in Bardwell.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Don Gibson of Kirbyton; son, Aaron Dunn of Kirbyton; daughter, Ragan Dunn of Kirbyton; granddaughter, Natalie Owens of Kirbyton; two sisters, Sharman Booker of Cunningham and Patti Andrews of Reidland; two stepdaughters, Brittany Jarvis of Graham and Chasity Taylor of Madisonville; and four stepgrandchildren, Donavon, Matt, Myleigh and Gabriel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Nancy (Gupton) Hayden; and two brothers, Mark Hayden and David Hayden.
Memorial services for Stephanie will be held at a later date.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
