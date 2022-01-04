MAYFIELD — Stephanie Cashon Sanderson, 57, of Mayfield, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a retired office manager of Odoms Livestock, a member of Unity Baptist Church and a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Sanderson is survived by one son, Nick Sanderson, of Mayfield; two daughters, Kayla (Tyler) Bradford, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Natalie (Zach) Crawford, of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Wyatt Thomas Crawford and Beckley Sage Bradford; and one brother, Michael (Dina) Cashon of Olive Branch, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sanderson and her mother, Dorothy Cashon.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stephanie Cashon Sanderson will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Keith Allred will officiate. Interment will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wilkerson, Larry Wooley, Cleveland Elkins, Darrell Brewer, Walter Lynn Jr. and Karl Owen. Rodney Brewer will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 5772 State Route 464, Mayfield, KY 42066; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in memory of Stephanie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.