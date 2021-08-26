Stephane Wilkes Atnip, 74, of Paducah, passed away Aug. 23, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on March 20, 1947, in Guntersville, Alabama, to the late Harvey Eugene and Genevieve Ann Dunegan Wilkes. Stephane was a school cafeteria cook for Sharpe Elementary for several years and a member of Calvert City Church of Christ. She loved tending to her many plants and caring for her devoted pets, Paint the cat and Scoot her dog. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Stephane is survived by her daughter, Andrea Atnip and Kathy Musser of Paducah, her son, Dr. Mark Atnip and wife Amanda of Paducah; a brother, Steve Wilkes, and wife Linda of Smithland, Kentucky. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Quinn Atnip, Kiersa Atnip, Mason Atnip, and Kindle Knight, nieces; Summer Rhea, Gaye Pike, and Alison Watson, nephews; J.D. Wilkes, Bentley Alexander, and Buck Landers.
Stephane Wilkes Atnip is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Nip Atnip; and her parents.
Funeral services for Stephane Atnip will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Filbeck- Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Lance Cordle officiating and burial in Provine Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Filbeck & Cann Funeral Home.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
