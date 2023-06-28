Steele Hunt, 23, of Paducah, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at his residence.
Steele worked as a welder. He was a member of Gospel Assembly Church where he was an astute follower of God and baptized. He enjoyed playing and writing music, singing, and playing his guitar. He also sang with the Paducah Choir and was a talented artist as well.
Surviving is his father, Chad Hunt of Hickory; one sister, Lydia Hunt of Paducah; his grandmothers, Ellen Hunt of Paducah and Kim (Jeremy) Rogers of Missouri; one aunt, Moriah Crowe; one uncle, Luke Sweeney; step grandfather, Tim Sweeney; two cousins, Savannah Hunt of Paducah and Bella Voss of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Daneill Shane Hunt; one brother, William Stone Mills; his grandfather, Don Hunt; and one uncle, Brian Hunt.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Michael Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 2 p.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
