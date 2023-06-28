Steele Hunt, 23, of Paducah, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at his residence.

Steele worked as a welder. He was a member of Gospel Assembly Church where he was an astute follower of God and baptized. He enjoyed playing and writing music, singing, and playing his guitar. He also sang with the Paducah Choir and was a talented artist as well.

Service information

Jun 29
Visitation
Thursday, June 29, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 29
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 29, 2023
2:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
