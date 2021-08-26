Stanley T. Hargrove, 74, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Hargrove was born on June 8, 1947, in Murray, to the late T.C. Hargrove and Frances Smith Hargrove. He retired as a golf course superintendent and was a member of the Victory Assembly of God Church in Paducah, Kentucky. Mr. Hargrove was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the VFW, Patriot Riders, Corvette Club, he volunteered at Martha’s Vineyard in Paducah, and the Farmington Masonic Lodge #151 F. & A.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Vicki Hargrove.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Franklin of Paducah; one daughter, Kristi Hargrove of Union, Missouri; four brothers, Clayton Hargrove of Jacksonville, Florida, Ronnie Hargrove and wife Gloria of Murray, Bob Hargrove and wife Kathy of Murray, and Don Hargrove and wife Dianne of Harrison; as well as two grandchildren, Macey Hargrove and Jayda Holman both of Union, Missouri.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Garry Evans and Gary DeRossett officiating. His brother, Clayton Hargrove, will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Murray VFW, 715 South 12th St., Murray, Kentucky 42071-0014.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurhcillfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.