BROOKPORT — Stanley Owens, 67, of Brookport, quietly departed this life on Jan. 26, 2021, at home with those he loved surrounding him. He was born on Aug. 13, 1953, to the late Harley and Jeanie (Cordes) Owens. He was married to Debbie Owens on May 23rd, 1998 and they were blessed with two sons.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jack Russell officiating. We ask all that attend to wear a face covering and to practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Stanley was a son, brother, and father who was loved by many. He spent over 36 years of his life as a loyal employee at Laidlaw, where he made good friends and many memories. His words of wisdom and love will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children, Jesse “Runt” Owens and companion Tammy of Paducah and Jon “Peewee” Snow and fiancé Britney of Brookport; two sisters, Shirley Kotter (Richard) and Delores Taylor; brother, Wesley Owens (Flo); sister-in-law, Barbara Lafond; as well as four grandsons; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Lafond; brother-in-law, Donald Taylor; and nephew, Timothy Taylor.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Memorials may be given in Stanley’s name to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
