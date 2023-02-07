Stanley Mitchell, 73, of Paducah died at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at his home surrounded by family.
Mr. Mitchell, a retired pipefitter, was a member of Southland Baptist Temple and Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local No. 184. He was a board member of the Unleashed Ministry and a lifetime member of the River Tin Street Rods. He was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1975 and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lucia Ann Travis Mitchell; two daughters, Jeanna Staples (John) of Sharpe, and Stacy Barnes (Kenny) of Martin, Tennessee; a son, James Stanley Mitchell (Courtney) of Sharpe; two brothers, Thomas W. (Tommy) Mitchell and William P. (Billy) Mitchell both of Paducah; a sister, Karen Felker of Paducah; 14 grandchildren, Brooke Hall (Alex), Alexis Mitchell, Keely Barnes, Brenden Mitchell (Sammie), Sarah Barnes, Kaylee Jones, Benjamin Staples, Elizabeth Staples, Alexander Staples, Adrienne Mitchell, Alyssa Mitchell, Maxson Stanley Mitchell, Maybrie Mitchell, and Manning Jeremiah Mitchell; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremiah Paul Mitchell; a grandson, Travis Harlin Staples; and his parents, Maxie Wade and Mary Ann Mitchell.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, at Southland Baptist Temple with services to follow. Jimmy Franks is officiating the service. The burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Unleashed Ministry, P.O. Box 236, Paducah, KY 42002; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
