METROPOLIS, Ill. — Stanley Kruger, 66, of Metropolis, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church with Rev. Tom Emmerson officiating.
Stanley was retired from Honeywell and a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Stanley is survived by his mother, Erlene Kruger; wife of 43 years, Debbie Kruger; daughter, Misty Sanderson and husband Stephen; son, Marcus Kruger and girlfriend Michelle; two grandchildren, Braxton and Bronson Sanderson; granddog, Curry; one aunt; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orval Kruger; and father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Wilma Mohr.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be given in Stanley’s name to St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 6874 Midway Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.