METROPOLIS, Ill. — Stanley Eugene Little Sr., 63, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Mark Russell officiating and military rites.
Stanley was self-employed and a United State Army veteran. He was a master of all trades and loved to fish.
Stanley is survived by his mother, Evelyn Hausman; companion of 15 years, Tammy “Cheetah” Shinn; two sons, Stanley E. Little, Jr. and Christopher Little (Kathy McCready); five grandchildren, Trevor Little, Chase Little, C.J. Little, Nevaeh Little, and Nova Little; one brother, Harvey Little (Kathy); two stepchildren, Eric Ford (Jessie Graves) and Heather Staton (Terry); three step- grandchildren, Tristan Staton, Caleb Ford and Leah Ford; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Little; stepfather, Paul Hausman; one brother, Kevin Little; one stepbrother, Kevin Hausman.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
