BARLOW — Stanley Doublin, 85, of Barlow, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Doublin was employed for many years as a heavy equipment operator and worked for several construction companies. He was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Doublin of Barlow; three sons, Gary Doublin of Wickliffe, and Deron Doublin and Derek Doublin, both of Barlow; a stepson, Bryan Terrell of Barlow; a brother, Bailey Doublin of La Center; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Friends may call after 5 p.m. today, August 25, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. today with Bruce Harris officiating.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
