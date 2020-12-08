Stanley Norman Reid, 74, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Stan was born on December 13, 1945, in Paducah to the late James Norman and Anna Louise Gregory Reid.
He was a lifelong member of Central Church of Christ in Paducah. Stan was a Veteran of the United States Army and served honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked for HT Hackney as a truck driver and retired after 19 years of service. Stan loved the outdoors — especially being on the water where he enjoyed boating and skiing in his younger years. If it involved being outside, Stan was a fan of it. He and his wife, Linda, also loved to travel whenever they had the opportunity to do so. He was truly a selfless man and used his personal time to support whatever interests his children and grandchildren had.
Stan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Fields Reid of Paducah; two sons, Brent Reid and wife Heather M. of Fancy Farm and Chris Reid and wife Heather L. of Paducah; four grandchildren, Brandon Howe, M.D., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Austin Reid of Paducah, Madison Reid of Paducah and Connor Seward of Fort Gordon, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current state restrictions, funeral services for Stan Reid will be private. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to send a personal thank you to the Mercy Health Hospice Care team for all of their support and care during these difficult times. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Stand Reid to Lourdes Hospice Foundation Fund: PO Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42001.
