Stacy Vincenti, 47, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Stacy was born in Paducah on Nov. 3, 1974, to Brenda Foreman Valentine and Douglas Gene Jourden. She enjoyed collecting sugar skulls and snowmen, shopping and watching Michigan football. Most of all, Stacy found her greatest joy in being a mother and spending time with her boys.
Stacy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Ronnie Vincenti; three sons, Trevor Jones, Tenzin Vincenti, Tyse Vincenti, all of Paducah; her mother, Brenda Foreman Valentine (Len); father, Douglas Gene Jourden; two sisters, Emily Valentine Fisher (David) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Ashley Valentine of Paducah.
Private services will be held at a later date with burial at Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services 3540 Crain Highway Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105; or to the charity of your choice.
