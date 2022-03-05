DICKSON, Tenn. — Sophia Kay Barnett, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2022, after a wonderful life composed of love, laughter, and purpose. A true southerner, Kay lived in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, and Florida. She loved her family, goddaughters, friends, church, UK basketball, slalom skiing, and key lime pie.
Born on May 19, 1941, to Elizabeth Adeline Clemens and Lawrence Bascom Barnett, Kay grew up spending her summers on her great-grandparents’ farms in Livingston and Lyon Counties, both in Kentucky. Kay graduated with a B.A. from the University of Kentucky and a Master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University, both in Political Science. Over her lifetime, Kay pursued her passions through a multitude of careers few could surpass, especially with such success. She was a brilliant banker at First American Bank, now Regions Bank, in Tennessee, a well-loved realtor for Suncoast Realty on St. George Island, a published journalist, an award-winning photographer, an avid art collector, an enthusiastic campaigner for Ned McWherter’s gubernatorial race, and Tennessee’s former Assistant Commissioner of Tourism. Kay’s passions were contagious: she inspired a love of art in many of her loved ones, especially the younger generation of her family. Her affection for St. George Island, Florida, earned her the title “Florida’s Forgotten Coast Ambassador of Nashville” after an article she wrote in The Tennessean vividly detailed unspoiled beaches and uncrowded streets of a paradise island and inspired an influx of new visitors from the Volunteer State. Her photography exhibit, “Trappist Monasteries in America,” shared the lives of Trappist monks and nuns in all 17 Trappist Monasteries coast to coast. It was displayed at universities, libraries and churches from Michigan to Florida. Kay was a proud member of the DAR and a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Nashville.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Larry. She is survived by her niece Kristina Schmitt (Douglas) and her cousin Marcille Mahan Gordon, MD (Jeff) and cousins, Kathryn Zimmerman Clayton (Paul), Elizabeth Eichelberger (Bryce), and Sarah McKenzie, DVM (Pat). She adored her great-niece, Mary Adeline, her great nephews Cannon and Walker Schmitt, and her cousins James, Penny and Elsie Zimmerman-Clayton; Eli, Sam, Brendan and Noah Eichelberger; and Aidan, Randall and Iris McKenzie. She was tremendously fond and proud of her goddaughters Ella Dedman Mathews and Katie Quillen Miller.
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Mt Kenton Cemetery in Paducah, Kentucky. Reverend Sandra Randleman will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Taylor Funeral in Dickson, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to First Presbyterian Church of Nashville, 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, or a library of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.