Soon Annie Ok O’Daniel, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Annie was born in Seoul, South Korea, on May 15, 1934, to Min Bong Suk and Yi Ok Yo. She was a homemaker who loved her family and being a mother. She was handy at fixing her own things and she loved gardening and her flowers. She spent countless hours sewing Catholic school uniforms for children in Korea.
She is survived by her loving son, Frank Dean O’Daniel, of San Francisco, California; one sister, Min Ok Sung; one brother, Min Yu Ki; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Rhea O’Daniel; two sisters, Min You Soon and Min Bok Sui; and her parents.
A graveside service for Annie is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 15, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Kwang Choi officiating.
Visitation for Annie will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.