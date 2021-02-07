KEVIL — Sonya Trombetti, age 60, of Kevil, passed away at her home on Friday, February 5, 2021.
She was born to her parents, Robert and Bonnie Bledsoe July 11, 1960. Sonya loved being outdoors and working in her garden and fishing. She adored all kinds of music, but mostly country music and loved keeping up with Days of Our Lives on television.
Sonya is survived by her husband of 10 years, Daniel Trombetti of Kevil; two daughters, Nastashia Crawford of Paducah, KY and Amanda Arnold of Bradford, PA; three brothers, Michael Bledsoe of TX, Kenneth Bledsoe of Paducah, KY and Paul Arnold of Grand Rivers, KY. One sister, Mellisa Kay Miller of MT. Four grandchildren; Autumn Arnold of Kevil, KY, Jessica Crawford of Paducah, KY, Brooke Arnold of Bradford, PA and Alana Burgess of Bradford, PA.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Bledsoe and her parents Robert and Bonnie Bledsoe.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left
morrowfuneral
