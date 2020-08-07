SonSerrea Johneise Troupe, 47, of Paducah, died at 9:38 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her mother, Linda K. Troupe Daye of Paducah; her father, Jimmy L. Kent of Detroit; two brothers, Deon LeMonte’ Troupe of Paducah and Richard Brown of Rockford; one stepbrother, Derek Daye of Rockford; one stepsister, Lacrecia Daye of Milwaukee; and several nieces and cousins.
Services are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Pryor officiating.
Burial will follow
in Oak Grove Ceme-
tery.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
