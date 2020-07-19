BENTON — Sonja Faye Wommack, 80, of Benton, passed away on Thursday, July 16th, at her home, of natural causes.
Sonja was born on May 14, 1940, in Hamburg, Tennessee, to John James Wommack and Bessie Mae Stephenson Wommack. She was the oldest of three children born to the Wommacks.
She loved going to school, learning and reading. She first went to cosmetology school and became a beautician and owned her own salon in Calvert City in partnership with Gladys and Herb Travis. She later sold out her part to the Travises, went back to school at Murray State and got her degree in Library Science. She became the Marshall County librarian, then later went into the school system in Livingston County as the librarian and school counselor. During her teaching career she took additional classes at Murray State and achieved her master’s degree and beyond.
She retired from the school system and stayed busy by working odd jobs, traveling, reading and playing on her Kindle. She had lived a full life until the last few years that she suffered from diabetes and congestive heart failure.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Roy Skinner, and a brother, Jimmy F. Wommack. She is survived by two stepsons, Dale Skinner (Darlene) and Darrell Skinner (Macie); a stepdaughter, Songa Skinner; a brother, Jerry Wommack (Sissy); several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. Monday until funeral service time at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Marshall County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Marshall County Memorial Gardens in Benton.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the Marshall County Exceptional Center, 198 Old Symsonia Road, Benton, KY 42025 or Marcella’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025.
Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) there will be limited capacity. It is required that if you attend the visitation or service that you wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands and hugging, as well as social distancing and keeping six feet apart.
