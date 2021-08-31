Sondra Modrell

Sondra “Kay” Modrell, 77, of Paducah, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church and worked as a teacher’s aid at Sharpe Elementary School for many years before retiring.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Sloan Knecht of Paducah; her two granddaughters, Paige Whitledge Keeling of Paducah and Katie Knecht of Brooklyn, New York; and her great-granddaughter, Whitlee Ray.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Danny Modrell; and one brother. Her parents were John and Myrtle “Doots” Barrett Ricks.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Danny Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, 1251 Mt. Moriah Road, Benton, KY 42025.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
