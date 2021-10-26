Smith Meredith, 73, of Paducah, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home.
Smith was born in Golden Pond Saturday, June 12, 1948, to William and Iva Meredith. He was a graduate of Marshall County High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired corrections officer with the Kentucky State Penitentiary. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Mr. Meredith is survived by his special friend, Peggy Johnson, of Marion; his step daughter, Barbara Denise Stubblefield (James), of Paducah; his brother, John Baiey Meredith (Diane), of Paducah; his granddaughter, Susan Louise Stubblefield.
Mr. Meredith was preceded in death by his parents, William Hodge Meredith and Iva Earl Brandon Meredith; his sisters, Frances Bailey, Barbara Todd and Lula Pearl Mays; his brother, William Meredith; one grandson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Stephen Kirk officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com
