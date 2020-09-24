TIFFIN, Ohio — Sister Marilyn Keller, 89, of the Sisters of St. Francis, Tiffin, Ohio, formerly of Paducah, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Sister Marilyn served as a caregiver wherever she was, and her desire to care for others led her to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. While she was there she served as the medical-surgical supervisor, assistant director of nursing, and patient admission and discharge coordinator.
A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the St. Francis Convent Chapel, and may be viewed by going to: https://youtu.be/xHvo3pP6MnU. Burial followed in St. Francis Convent Cemetery, and the committal service may be viewed at the Facebook page of Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Convent or St. Francis Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Traunero Funeral Home, Tiffin, Ohio.
