TIFFIN, Ohio — Sister Charlene Young, 101, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin, Ohio died at 1:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Francis Home. She was born to Joseph A. and Gertrude M. (Wechter) Young of Mothers of Sorrows Parish, North Auburn, Ohio.
A brother, Robert Young survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary Angela Hook Horning, and Dorothy Kriem; and three brothers, Donald Young, Eldon Young, and Norbert Young.
Sister Charlene Young served as a housekeeper at Bismark and Fort Jennings; a housekeeper and driver, and assistant aspirant director at the motherhouse in Tiffin. Her background and training led her to become the executive housekeeper at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. While remaining in Paducah she later became the Director of Toddlers’ Inn. Upon returning to Ohio she served at the motherhouse as an administrator and then as a receptionist and director of support services at St. Anthony Villa in Toledo. Her continuing care for others led her to Martin, Kentucky, where she served as the Director of Pastoral Care at Our Lady of the Way Hospital. Returning to Tiffin she served as a nursing aide at St. Francis Home and later as a Spiritual Care Volunteer. Sister Charlene continued to serve others as a Minister of Prayer, Presence, and Service. Several years later she returned to St. Francis Home as a resident. At the time of her death she served as a Minister of Prayer for the Congregation.
Sister Charlene was a very fun-loving person who always enjoyed having a good time. The simple things in life like spending time with family and friends, going camping, and meandering through various parks made her happy. She enjoyed playing cards especially when she won, reading books, doing word searches and volunteering at the local FISH pantry. In her later years she reflected over her life by reading the journals she had written and spending time visiting with others. We, the Sisters of St. Francis, wish to extend our gratitude to the nursing staff and everyone at St. Francis Home for the wonderful care Sister Charlene received over the years as a resident.
There will be no visitation and a private funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Francis Convent Chapel, officiated by Rev. Gary Walters. Burial will follow in St. Francis Convent Cemetery.
All services are private, but will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.tiffinfranciscans.org, or at the funeral home website www.traunerofuneralhome.com. The burial can be viewed at www.traunerofuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Convent or St. Francis Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St. Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419) 447-3113. Online condolences may be posted at www. traunerofuneralhome.com.
