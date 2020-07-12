Siro Pandolfi passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family. Siro was born in Shaw, Mississippi on October 21, 1925. He relocated his family from Memphis, TN to Paducah, KY in 1969. He was a wonderful husband and loving father.
Siro was preceded in death in May of this year by Marcella, his wife of 72 years. Siro and Marcella have 5 surviving children (Rebecca Furlotte, Janice Collins, David Pandolfi, Mary Ann McGann, and Daniel Pandolfi), 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Siro was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Katherine Furlotte Killough. Siro was the last surviving member of his siblings Tony, Josephine, Emily, and Gino.
Siro Pandolfi — husband, father, grandfather, Marine, patriot. Beyond Siro’s career in the construction business, Siro enjoyed fishing, delivering meals for Martha’s Vinyard, and baking his Italian bread for his family and friends. Siro loved music along with dancing in his earlier years. Siro was a US Marine Veteran and was an avid blood donor as long as his health allowed.
Siro was a long-standing member of St Frances de Sales Catholic Church.
There will be a private family memorial.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospital for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org .
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
