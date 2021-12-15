BROOKPORT, Ill. — Silvagean “Bootsie” Harris, 82 of Brookport, passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2021.

She attended Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Werner-Harris, and Desiree Jane Hudspeth; one son, William James “Jim” Harris; one sister, Carolyn Ann Elliott; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” E. Harris; her parents, Herbert Eugene Lutz and Pauline Lucille Kolhbeck; six brothers and seven sisters.

Visitation will be noon — 2 p.m. Thursday Dec. 16, 2021, at Audubon Chapel in Brookport. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Mike Hunt and Encil Edmonds officiating. Interment to follow at Audubon Cemetery.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Thursday, December 16, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Otterbein
Poco Road
Pope County, IL 62910
Dec 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 16, 2021
2:00PM
Otterbein
Poco Road
Pope County, IL 62910
