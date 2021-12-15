BROOKPORT, Ill. — Silvagean “Bootsie” Harris, 82 of Brookport, passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She attended Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Werner-Harris, and Desiree Jane Hudspeth; one son, William James “Jim” Harris; one sister, Carolyn Ann Elliott; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” E. Harris; her parents, Herbert Eugene Lutz and Pauline Lucille Kolhbeck; six brothers and seven sisters.
Visitation will be noon — 2 p.m. Thursday Dec. 16, 2021, at Audubon Chapel in Brookport. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Mike Hunt and Encil Edmonds officiating. Interment to follow at Audubon Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
