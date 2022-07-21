MAYFIELD — Sierra Ashlee Robinson, 21, of Mayfield, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home.

She was a cook at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray.

She is survived by her parents, Larry “Jason” Robinson of Murray, and Jim and Rita (Cook) Oldham of Murray; grandparents, Elbridge, Jr. and Stella Cook of Corinth, and Jesse Oldham of Shawneetown, Illinois; brother, Jayden Oldham of Murray; sister, Cheyenne Robinson of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Sierra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Linda Robinson, and Sarah Oldham.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, Murray, with Eury Tynes and Jake Hildebrant officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Barnett Cemetery, Murray.

Friends may call from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, and until the funeral hour on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.

Memorial donation may be made to Easterseals of West Kentucky, http://www.easterseals.com/westkentucky.com.

Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jul 21
Visitation
Thursday, July 21, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
713 South 4th Street
Murray, KY 42071
Jul 22
Service
Friday, July 22, 2022
2:00PM
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
713 South 4th Street
Murray, KY 42071
