MAYFIELD — Sierra Ashlee Robinson, 21, of Mayfield, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home.
She was a cook at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
She is survived by her parents, Larry “Jason” Robinson of Murray, and Jim and Rita (Cook) Oldham of Murray; grandparents, Elbridge, Jr. and Stella Cook of Corinth, and Jesse Oldham of Shawneetown, Illinois; brother, Jayden Oldham of Murray; sister, Cheyenne Robinson of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Sierra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Linda Robinson, and Sarah Oldham.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, Murray, with Eury Tynes and Jake Hildebrant officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Barnett Cemetery, Murray.
Friends may call from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, and until the funeral hour on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Memorial donation may be made to Easterseals of West Kentucky, http://www.easterseals.com/westkentucky.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
