SYMSONIA — Shona Lynn Awbery, 51, of Symsonia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at her home.
Shona was a loving soul with a heart of gold. She would give anyone the shirt off her back if they were in need. Shona was of Baptist faith. She loved being a mother and grandmother, to whom her grandchildren called their GG Shona.
Shona is survived by her three sons, Daniel Awbery, Dustin (Alicia) Awbery, and Brandon Peppers; her mother, Linda McGuffie; five grandchildren, Kylee Awbery, Lilly Awbery, Mason Francis, Ella Awbery and Emily Awbery; her two siblings, Fonda Brown and Lonne McGuffie; and eight nieces and nephews.
Preceding Shona in death is her father, Carl McGuffie; and her brother-in-law, Miles Brown.
A funeral service for Shona will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Tim Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until service hour Thursday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.