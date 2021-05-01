Shirley Yarbro Bailey, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence.
Shirley was born in Paducah on February 9, 1927, to John Milton Yarbro and Lorena Grimm Yarbro. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and a present member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah. Shirley taught elementary school for 20 years at Lone Oak Elementary. She was a member of McCracken County Homemakers, Suburban Garden Club, McCracken County Beautification Board, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Her greatest pride was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Pattie Cromwell of Paducah; one son, Jacob Talley Bailey (Nancy) of Chepachet, Rhode Island; one sister, Peggy Jean Nestor; four grandchildren, Nate Heider (Kerrie), Andy Heider (Selina), Matthew Bailey (Fran), Jennifer Bailey Walker (Raiford); eight great-grandchildren, Kyle Walker, Casey Walker, Matthew John Bailey, Charles Bailey, Bailey Heider, Drew Heider, Katelyn Heider, Jackson Heider, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Talley Bailey, her sister, Margaret Davidson, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Larry Walker officiating. Burial will take place after the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church 200 N. 7th St., Paducah, KY 42001; or Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
