BENTON — Shirley Jean Wyatt, 82 of Benton, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home.
She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of Central Church of Christ. where she was active in the benevolence program and was a leader in the Girl Scouts.
She is survived by one daughter, Melissa J. Evans of Benton, Kentucky; one brother, Joe Ross of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; one sister, Judy Minet of Noonan, Georgia; and three grandsons, Deaven A. Evans, Steven J. Evans, and Weston Stokes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James R. Wyatt, Sr.; and two sons, Mark S. Wyatt and James R. Wyatt, Jr. Her parents were Delmus H. and Tula (Sloan) Ross.
Services were held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. Gene Gilliland and Gary Byars officiated. Interment followed in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
To send flowers to the family of Shirley Wyatt, please visit Tribute Store.
